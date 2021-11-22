Mill Hall man pleads guilty to drug charges, meth distribution

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Mill Hall resident pleaded guilty in federal court to drug charges in relation to a 2020 meth bust.

Robert Nyman, 59, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, according to evidence presented to the court. Nyman also conspired to commit money laundering.

Nyman was one of 38 people arrested in 2020 in a bust that spanned multiple counties after an 18-month long investigation. His sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2022. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 5 years in prions and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both