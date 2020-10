(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvanian artist is making headlines after his art was commissioned by a company in Michigan.

Bill Secunda of Butler had the opportunity to create the colossal sculpture. Standing at thirty feet high and weighing in at ten-thousand pounds, this robot sculpture was created from old train parts and now stands at a ski hill in Marquette, Michigan.

Secunda’s no stranger to sculpting. He’s tried his hand at many different artworks most of which he shows off on his Instagram page.