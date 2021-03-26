Mentored Youth Trout Fishing day held this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Dishing Day will kick off March 27 at 8 a.m. according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

To participate, anglers age 15 and under must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.97) or a free Mentored Youth Permit from the PFBC and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler. To get a permit, you can visit the PFCB’s online registration. Voluntary Youth Licenses purchased in 2020 will be honored in 2021 due to canceling the event last year.

While mentors will be permitted to fish for trout, they are not permitted to harvest trout and must release them unharmed.

“We really recommend that one adult accompany each youth angler for the most effective mentoring experience,” PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said. “This day is all about the kids. If you’ve ever fished with a young child, you know how rewarding it can be, and that your constant attention will be needed. Prepare to make a lot of great memories helping the child to cast, untangle lines, and hopefully remove a few trout from the hook.”

The PFBC notes that while pre-season trout stocking is underway, not all waters will be stocked prior to March 27. The 2021 trout stocking schedule is available to view,