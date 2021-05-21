$515 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Friday drawing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the half-billion mark to an estimated annuity value of $515 million, or $346.3 million cash, for Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on Feb. 16, and if the jackpot is won at $515 million, it will be the ninth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

“If you’re planning to play, remember that Mega Millions ticket sales in Pennsylvania end at 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re also reminding our players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to win big.”

If there is no winner in Friday’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, May 25 drawing will be $560 million with an estimated cash value of $379.1 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery players also have an option to purchase their Mega Millions ticket online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.