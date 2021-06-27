Changes to medical marijuana law approved by Legislature, Wolf expected to sign

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2013 file photo, farmer Breezy shows off the distinctive leaves of a marijuana plant during a tour of his plantation in Jamaica’s central mountain town of Nine Mile. While the island has a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015, it is running low on the illegal market, due to heavy heavy rains followed by extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pandemic-era regulations that let medical marijuana dispensaries serve patients at curbside and dispense three months’ worth of the drug at a time were memorialized into law by the Legislature Friday, and the governor’s office said he would sign the bill.

The legislation also relaxes the rules under which contaminants in medical marijuana can be removed.

Before the pandemic, dispensaries were limited to distributing a month’s worth at a time.

A proposal to allow patients to grow marijuana for their own use was defeated.