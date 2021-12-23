Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Massive fire in Perry County kills 17,000 turkeys

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews battled a massive fire in Newport, Perry County on Thursday morning at a building holding turkeys at Hoover’s Turkey Farm.

The Newport fire chief says the building held 17,000 turkeys. The fire happened at the 1300 block of Turkey Bird Road, where crews were on the scene for about two hours to put out the flames but it was able to be contained to one building.

“[We were able to keep it] contained to one building. Two more on the other side of the street. Other buildings, but it was contained to this one. It was a 60 x 450-foot building,” Chief John Gabel said.

We do not know the cause of the fire at this time. Chief Gabel said Pa. State Police will investigate.

