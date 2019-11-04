Marsy’s Law injunction upheld.

(WTAJ) — The Supreme Court has ruled a preliminary injunction on Marsy’s Law will be upheld.
A judge ordered the injunction, not allowing votes on the amendment to be counted in tomorrow’s election for the time being.
Marsy’s Law issued a statement today on the decision.
“We believe that this Preliminary Injunction is unprecedented and extreme, and we are disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold it. The Commonwealth Court’s injunction will harm past, present, and future crime victims who will be denied constitutional rights until the votes are certified. We remain confident that the Supreme Court will ultimately rule in favor of certifying the election results. We believe that we have the stronger legal case, backed by bipartisan support of elected representatives in the legislature. It is now more important than ever that Pennsylvanians get to the polls and vote for Marsy’s Law.”Jennifer Riley, State Director for Marsy’s Law in Pennsylvania