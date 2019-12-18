Marshals capture man sought in deadly York movie theater shooting

NEW JERSEY, (AP) — A man sought in a York, Pennsylvania movie theater shooting that killed a man and wounded a female bystander has been captured in New Jersey.

Federal marshals arrested Anu-Malik Johnson without incident at a home in Pennsville early Wednesday.

Authorities will now seek to have the 21-year-old York man extradited back to Pennsylvania, though it’s not clear when a hearing will be scheduled or if Johnson has retained an attorney.

Johnson faces homicide, aggravated assault and weapons charges stemming from the Dec. 2 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. in West Manchester at a Regal Cinemas.

Authorities have described Johnson as “an extremely dangerous human being.”