Live Now
House set to vote on impeachment

Marshals capture man sought in deadly York movie theater shooting

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
arrest cuffs_1546991979807.jpg.jpg

NEW JERSEY, (AP) — A man sought in a York, Pennsylvania movie theater shooting that killed a man and wounded a female bystander has been captured in New Jersey.

Federal marshals arrested Anu-Malik Johnson without incident at a home in Pennsville early Wednesday.

Authorities will now seek to have the 21-year-old York man extradited back to Pennsylvania, though it’s not clear when a hearing will be scheduled or if Johnson has retained an attorney.

Johnson faces homicide, aggravated assault and weapons charges stemming from the Dec. 2 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. in West Manchester at a Regal Cinemas.

Authorities have described Johnson as “an extremely dangerous human being.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss