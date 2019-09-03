Man, woman killed in head-on crash in western Pennsylvania

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman were killed in a head-on crash near Pittsburgh that left another person injured.

The crash in Penn Hills occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 26-year-old Ashley Nicole Giordano, of Verona, was driving a car westbound on Hulton Road when she attempted to pass another car going in the same direction in a no-passing zone. Her vehicle and an eastbound car then collided.

Giordano and her 42-year-old passenger, Scott Bennett of Verona, were both killed. The driver of the other car was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but that person’s name has not been released.

The vehicle Giordano was trying to pass was not involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.