Man sentenced for threatening to post lewd photos of teen

EAST HEMPFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who threatened to post lewd photos of a teenage co-worker on social media after she stopped talking to him is now headed to state prison.

Raymond McClenaghan received a sentence of 18 months to 10 years, and also must register as a sex offender.

The 50-year-old East Hempfield man had pleaded guilty to several offenses, including felony counts of possessing and soliciting child pornography and theft by extortion.

McClenaghan was a maintenance worker at a small market when he obtained the photos from the 17-year-old girl, who also worked there.

When she stopped talking with him, he threatened to post the photos on Facebook.

