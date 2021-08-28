Man killed in DUI crash while mowing his lawn

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Indiana County man was hit by a car and eventually died at the hospital due to his injuries, Aug. 27, while he was mowing his lawn police say.

Joshua Brink, 32, of Smicksburg is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, Involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle and other charges after he lost control of his car and left the roadway and then hitting a man on his lawnmower.

Brink was driving on Barnard Road when he left the roadway and then overcompensated by steering too far and then leaving the roadway on the other side striking a small embankment. The vehicle continued off-road and hit 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio on his lawnmower.

The vehicle continued forward until hitting multiple bushes and then coming to a stop with the lawnmower right next to it.

Dalessio was flown from the scene to Alleghany Hosptial where he died as a result of his injuries.

Brink is currently incarcerated in Indiana County Jail with a monetary bail of $100,000.