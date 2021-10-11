Man killed after attempting to run over troopers during I-80 standoff

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A robbery suspect was killed after attempting to run over state troopers during a standoff at an I-80 rest area.

State police identified the suspect as Nurgazy Mamyrov, 27, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

On Oct. 5 around 4:30 a.m., state police responded to an I-80 eastbound rest area at mile marker 194 in Greene Township for a reported robbery and multiple shots fired. The alleged robbery occurred at the rest area and Mamyrov had reportedly shot the windows out of vehicles that were at the rest area, police said.

Witnesses identified Mamyrov as the operator of a tractor-trailer that was still located at the rest area, according to police.

State police were able to locate Mamyrov at the rest area who had barricaded himself inside the tractor-trailer. According to police, they attempted to block Mamyrov’s vehicle from being able to exit the rest area and also gave verbal commands to him to exit the vehicle.

Ignoring the commands, Mamyrov allegedly drove forward and crashed into multiple patrol vehicles in an attempt to flee the rest area and gain entry to I-80 east, police said. State police then fired at Mamyrov striking him multiple times inside the cabin of the tractor-trailer, according to officials.

An autopsy performed the day after the incident confirmed that Mamyrov died from the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Several troopers suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and were treated by EMS at the scene.