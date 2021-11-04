Man indicted on murder charge in shooting of postal worker

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting of a postal worker in front of a house on Suburban Ave. in Collier Township, Pa., outside of Pittsburgh, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker has been indicted on a murder charge after he told authorities he thought the mail carrier had poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

Fifty-three-year-old Eric Kortz is charged with murder of a Louis Vignone, a U.S. employee, and firing a gun during a crime of violence in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

Vignone was shot around 10 a.m. Oct. 7 while he was delivering mail, local news outlets reported. Federal authorities said Kortz told investigators that he drove up and stopped in front of the USPS vehicle, then opened fire. He then dropped the gun and went to a borough police department to report what he did, according to an affidavit.

Kortz remains jailed and could face a life sentence if convicted.