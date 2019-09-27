Man indicted in deadly mass overdose at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man accused of providing a white powdery substance tainted with fentanyl at an after-party in Pittsburgh last weekend, leading to the death of three men, has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo entered his plea Thursday during a brief hearing, one day a federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against him.

The 25-year-old California man faces a single count of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and six counts related to the three deaths as well as injuries suffered by four other men who used the drugs.

Authorities have said all of the people who overdosed had been at the same bar Saturday night. They later attended a party at an apartment where Montalvo allegedly passed around what they thought was cocaine.