Man held in killing of woman found on I-80 in Pennsylvania

MILTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in Connecticut apprehended a Texas man wanted in the slaying of a Virginia woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania, officials said.

State troopers said they arrested Tracy Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, on Wednesday at a truck stop in Southington, Connecticut. He is accused of killing Rebecca Landrith, 47, Pennsylvania state police said.

Authorities said they believed Landrith was likely shot elsewhere before her body was discovered on Sunday along an I-80 eastbound ramp in Pennsylvania’s Union County.

Landrith lived in Virginia but had recently traveled through parts of the Midwest, police said, and she had ties to several states, including South Dakota and Utah.

Pennsylvania state police determined Rollins was driving a tractor-trailer, which Connecticut troopers found at the truck stop near the interchange of interstates 84 and 691.

Rollins was detained on $1 million bond on a charge of being a fugitive from justice and faces extradition to Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at New Britain Superior Court. It was not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.