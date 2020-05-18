Man dies after being overcome by fumes in silo, son rescued

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Restaurant_Directory

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he was overcome by fumes in a silo on a central Pennsylvania farm.

The Montour County coroner’s office says 45-year-old Abraham Stoltzfus and his 16-year-old son entered the 60-foot grass silo Friday morning, but the youth’s 18-year-old brother heard his younger brother calling for help.

He and a neighbor pulled the father from the chute, but he had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

The younger brother was freed and treated at a hospital. The father was pronounced dead at the scene due to asphyxiation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss