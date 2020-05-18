Man dies after being overcome by fumes in silo, son rescued

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he was overcome by fumes in a silo on a central Pennsylvania farm.

The Montour County coroner’s office says 45-year-old Abraham Stoltzfus and his 16-year-old son entered the 60-foot grass silo Friday morning, but the youth’s 18-year-old brother heard his younger brother calling for help.

He and a neighbor pulled the father from the chute, but he had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

The younger brother was freed and treated at a hospital. The father was pronounced dead at the scene due to asphyxiation.