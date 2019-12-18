Man convicted in 1993 triple fatal fire wins new trial

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted on murder charges stemming from a deadly 1993 fire at two western Pennsylvania apartment buildings will get a new trial.

The ruling issued Tuesday comes after prosecutors discovered evidence that had never been turned over to the defense. Daniel Carnevale has maintained his innocence since he was initially questioned following the fires in Bloomfield, which left three people dead.

He was sentenced to life without parole.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office initially opposed his bid for a new trial, but consented after a report found in a case file showed one federal chemist disagreed with the findings of another.