Closings & Delays
Clearfield County Area on Aging

Man charged with tossing firebomb through courthouse window

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
arrest jail cuffs_1560981287508.jpg.jpg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on federal charges that he hurled a firebomb through the window of a county courthouse.

Twenty-eight-year-old Samson Yohe of Gettysburg is facing two counts.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Yohe threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg on Dec. 22.

The courthouse was closed at the time and the device failed to explode. Prosecutors did not reveal a possible motive. Yohe is also facing state charges in the case.

He’s jailed without bail. A message seeking comment has been left with his attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss