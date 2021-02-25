Man charged after woman leaves “Call 9-1-1” sign in window

by: WTAJ Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Westmoreland County say a hand-written sign led to the arrest of a Latrobe man.

That sign which read “Call 9-1-1” was written by a woman who said she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The woman told police that 45-year-old James Vickers strangled her and smashed her phone during an argument.

Officers say the woman made the sign and set it in a window where someone spotted it and called police. Vickers was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, simple assault and strangulation.

