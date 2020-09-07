Man acquitted of killing wife who vanished 8 1/2 years ago

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania man has been acquitted of all charges that he killed and burned the body of his wife, who disappeared 8 1/2 years ago.

Jurors in Cumberland County deliberated for about two hours Friday afternoon before acquitting 66-year-old Hap Seiders of first- and third-degree murder, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse.

Judge Jessica Brewbaker then ordered the Silver Spring Township resident freed from county prison immediately.

“Justice eventually does prevail,” defense attorney George Matangos said. First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert said she was shocked and disappointed by the verdict.