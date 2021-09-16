Man accused of trying to run over 6 nonuniformed troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a Harrisburg man is accused of trying to run over nonuniformed state troopers who were attending a promotional exam in the city.

Forty-five-year-old Jamal Kimani Crummel faces six counts of aggravated assault. He is also charged with reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and motor vehicle offenses.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon. Police say Crummel accelerated toward the troopers and drove his vehicle into the grass off the street.

The troopers, who were in business attire, were able to dive out of the way and no one was hurt.

Crummel doesn’t have a lawyer listed in court records. He’s jailed with bail set at $150,000.