Man accused of killing parents says he was off medication

by: Associated Press

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man accused of killing his father and stepmother with a sword has told investigators he was off his schizophrenia medication at the time.

38-year-old Levar Fountain is charged with criminal homicide in the York slayings of 74-year-old John Fountain and 65-year-old Mary Fountain.

Authorities allege that Fountain killed the victims Thursday night and moved their bodies to the basement.

They allege he also killed several dogs, posted a note saying the couple had moved back to Florida and went to his room for three days.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a working number for Fountain couldn’t be found. 

