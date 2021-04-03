Man, 43, killed in industrial accident at plant, police say

by: The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say an industrial accident claimed the life of a worker in western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County police said emergency personnel were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday to Alpha Aeromatics in O’Hara Township.

Police said first responders found a man struck by an industrial tote container that held 330 gallons of liquid.

The county medical examiner’s office said 43-year-old Jason D’Alicandro died shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at UPMC Presbyterian.

Police said the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

