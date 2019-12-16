Malnourished dog adopted after walking into home amid storm

This undated photo provided by Jack Jokinen shows a malnourished dog that wandered into Jokinen’s Philadelphia home during a storm. Jokinen said his wife found the dog when she went to grab a pacifier for their baby at 4 a.m. Saturday. Jokinen took the dog, who is now named Suzy, to the vet where he learned that she had fleas, ticks and a heart murmur among other ailments. (Jack Jokinen via AP)

A malnourished dog that wandered into a Philadelphia home during a storm has been adopted.

Sports podcast host Jack Jokinen said his wife found the dog when she went to grab a pacifier for their baby at 4 a.m. Saturday.

She woke Jokinen up, and he rushed downstairs where all the doors and windows were closed.

Jokinen figured out that the wind had blown his door wide open for several hours, allowing the dog to limp inside.

Jokinen took the dog, who is now named Suzy, to the vet where he learned that she had fleas, ticks and a heart murmur among other ailments.