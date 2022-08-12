ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A customer of the ride-share app, Lyft, was shot and killed by his driver in a Sheetz parking lot in Allegheny County.

The reported shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at a Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, when the Lyft passenger and driver got into an argument.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old John Angel, was a passenger in the car when he reportedly got into an argument with the driver that escalated before the driver pulled into the Sheetz parking lot and they began fighting.

It’s reported that’s when the driver pulled out a handgun and shot Angel in the chest. He died at the scene.

The driver is reportedly working and cooperating with investigators and it’s currently undecided by the Allegheny County District Attorney if charges will be filed, according to officials who spoke with KDKA.

WTAJ has reached out for a statement from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office but did not receive a response at this time.