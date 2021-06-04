‘Ludicrous:’ Lt. Gov. responds to Trump’s call to audit PA elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many Republicans, led by Donald Trump, are continuing to question the validity of the 2020 election, recently focusing on Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman spoke out against Trump’s call for a “full forensic audit” of the Pennsylvania presidential election results, calling it “ludicrous”

“Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by over 80,000 votes. And the only voter fraud we found in Pennsylvania in 2020 was the handful of dead relatives who all voted for Donald Trump,” Fetterman said in a statement.

It’s not the first time Fetterman took to Twitter about the election results and the misinformation that there was fraud due to many states expanding absentee and mail-in ballots. In December, the Lt. Gov. of Texas offered a $1 million reward for the evidence of voter fraud. Fetterman sent a tweet to him showing that fraud was found in Pennsylvania after a man admitted to voting for his dead wife. He then asked for the reward in Sheetz gift cards.

On Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, a majority of House Republicans voted to overturn Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The move signaled how the traditionally ceremonial congressional certification process could be weaponized.

How central has this lie become to their party’s core identity?



My Georgia counterpart lost his political career because he refused to lie about 2020.



In Texas, their LG offered a $1M reward for “voter fraud” (but never coughed it up.) pic.twitter.com/ZAmOQyBkPh — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 3, 2021

Georgia’s Lt. Gov. reportedly decided to not run for reelection after arguing against the baseless claims of voter fraud. Fetterman, on the other hand, has decided to run for United States Senate, representing Pennsylvania.

The Associate Press contributed to this story.