(WHTM) – Friends and family of Lebanon City Police Department Lieutenant William Lebo gathered to honor the life of a beloved husband, father, and officer who died in the line of duty after dedicating 40 years to his community.

Lt. Lebo’s Celebration of Life began at 11 a.m. at The Giant Center eight days after he died in the line of duty while responding to a burglary on March 31.

The celebration of life was attended by hundreds of friends, family, and officers from across the commonwealth. Lt. Lebo was eulogized by his wife, Lora Lebo, and Lebanon City Police Lt. Eric Sims.

“I was blessed to have 14 years of wonderful,” said Lora Lebo. “He was my everything.”

Lora Lebo thanked the community for “literally holding us and our families up during this time.” She shared stories of first meeting him 24 years before their first date, which is when he proposed with a necklace she was wearing at the service.

“I just knew he was my person.”

Lt. Sims, who Lora Lebo described as their “Lebanon cop son”, said Lt. Lebo believed officers “should stop frequently just to speak with the residents so they were friendly and comfortable with the police force.”

“He truly loved to serve for the last 40 years,” said Sgt. Sims.

Lora and Lt. Sims shared Lt. Lebo’s love for family, his fellow officers, cars, and quiet Sundays.

The procession for Lt. Lebo began at 9:15 a.m. from Christman’s Funeral Home in Lebanon and traveled to Rt. 422.

The procession then headed west on Rt. 422 to North Lingle Avenue at the Lebanon/Dauphin County line, north on North Lingle Avenue to Hersheypark Drive, and then west on Hersheypark Drive to the Giant Center.

His casket was unloaded inside the Giant Center and carried in by members of the Lebanon City Police Department.

A travel advisory has been issued for the area as the procession leaves Hershey for Lt. Lebo’s private burial.

In lieu of flowers, Lt. Lebo’s family is asking that donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316, or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

A card collection box has been set up in the Lebanon City Police Department’s lobby on 400 S. 8th Street.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on April 8.

