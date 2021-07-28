Lt. Gov. mocks PA election audit request with official letter to Paul Rudd

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman reacted with a formal request of his own in response to a State Republican’s election audit request to various Pennsylvania counties.

The Lt. Gov. posted the formal request, on his official letterhead, to his Twitter, looking for a little bromance from lovable Hollywood actor, Paul Rudd.

Fetterman was ridiculing state Senator Doug Mastriano after he sent out official letters to county officials demanding that they submit to another investigation of the 2020 presidential election where President Biden beat former President Trump in Pennsylvania.

“In light of recent bizarre, unhinged requests on official letterhead from Pennsylvania electeds, my office formally requested Paul Rudd to re-enact scenes from “I Love You, Man” with me.”

In light of recent bizarre, unhinged requests on official letterhead from Pennsylvania electeds, my office formally requested Paul Rudd to re-enact scenes from “I Love You, Man” with me. pic.twitter.com/SDf6E4OCW1 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 13, 2021

Paul Rudd, who never seems to age, has been in film and TV from Friends and Clueless to starring as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of his higher-rated comedy movies, ‘I Love You, Man’ was released in 2009.

The film saw Rudd and Jason Segel form a bromance friendship after Rudd’s character was stuck trying to make a friend to ask them to be his best man at his wedding.

As of this writing, Rudd has not responded to the request.

As for the election requests, Fulton County recently had their election machines decertified after allowing a third-party company inspect them after receiving Mastriano’s request.