Lt. Gov. Fetterman stands with workers striking over McDonald’s pay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — McDonald’s workers are planning a strike across the nation May 19, and Lt. Governor John Fetterman took to Twitter in support of their fight to raise pay to $15 an hour.

McDonald’s workers across the nation are called on to strike the same day McDonald’s shareholders are scheduled to meet to discuss company happenings as they do regularly, according to the FightFor15.org website. The site continues to urge employees to fight for $15 an hour.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who announced in February that he will run for U.S. Senate, has been an advocate for the raising of the minimum wage and has lashed out about the $7.25 an hour wage in the past.

Fetterman took to Twitter in support of not only the McDonald’s employees making $15 an hour, but for all minimum wage in the nation to be set at $15 an hour. He said the current minimum wage is “Real S**tty” and that $15 an hour is the floor.

“$31,000 a year to take care of you and your family is the *minimum dignity* every worker deserves,” his Tweet continued.

Fetterman also released a statement to the press on the current state of the minimum wage:

“Our nation’s current minimum wage of $7.25 is truly s**tty. I stand with every McDonald’s worker on strike in their fight for $15.” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Workers have been organizing since 2012 when they launched the “Fight for $15” movement. Nine years later, they’re trying again with the current situation of a depleted workforce as companies struggle to find employees.