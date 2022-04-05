(Stacker) — Americans were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#50. Allegheny County

– Median household income: $61,043

— 1.1% below state median, 2.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Dauphin County

– Median household income: $60,715

— 1.7% below state median, 3.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

— #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Westmoreland County

– Median household income: $60,471

— 2.1% below state median, 3.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Centre County

– Median household income: $60,403

— 2.2% below state median, 3.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Lebanon County

– Median household income: $60,281

— 2.4% below state median, 4.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

— #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Wyoming County

– Median household income: $59,415

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

— #812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Union County

– Median household income: $59,399

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Snyder County

– Median household income: $58,997

— 4.4% below state median, 6.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Montour County

– Median household income: $58,333

— 5.5% below state median, 7.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Beaver County

– Median household income: $57,807

— 6.4% below state median, 8.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Carbon County

– Median household income: $57,006

— 7.7% below state median, 9.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Wayne County

– Median household income: $56,096

— 9.1% below state median, 10.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Susquehanna County

– Median household income: $54,966

— 11.0% below state median, 12.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Greene County

– Median household income: $54,776

— 11.3% below state median, 12.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Lycoming County

– Median household income: $54,241

— 12.2% below state median, 13.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Juniata County

– Median household income: $53,879

— 12.7% below state median, 14.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Fulton County

– Median household income: $53,476

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

— #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Luzerne County

– Median household income: $53,473

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Elk County

– Median household income: $53,440

— 13.4% below state median, 15.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Lackawanna County

– Median household income: $52,821

— 14.5% below state median, 15.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Bradford County

– Median household income: $52,358

— 15.2% below state median, 16.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Schuylkill County

– Median household income: $52,280

— 15.3% below state median, 16.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Huntingdon County

– Median household income: $51,678

— 16.3% below state median, 17.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Erie County

– Median household income: $51,529

— 16.5% below state median, 18.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Armstrong County

– Median household income: $51,410

— 16.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Tioga County

– Median household income: $51,324

— 16.9% below state median, 18.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Clinton County

– Median household income: $50,923

— 17.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Mercer County

– Median household income: $50,696

— 17.9% below state median, 19.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

— #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Columbia County

– Median household income: $50,550

— 18.1% below state median, 19.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Bedford County

– Median household income: $50,509

— 18.2% below state median, 19.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Crawford County

– Median household income: $50,304

— 18.5% below state median, 20.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Warren County

– Median household income: $50,250

— 18.6% below state median, 20.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Mifflin County

– Median household income: $50,219

— 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $50,204

— 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Venango County

– Median household income: $49,945

— 19.1% below state median, 20.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Indiana County

– Median household income: $49,320

— 20.1% below state median, 21.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Blair County

– Median household income: $49,181

— 20.3% below state median, 21.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Somerset County

– Median household income: $49,089

— 20.5% below state median, 21.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Clearfield County

– Median household income: $49,015

— 20.6% below state median, 22.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Northumberland County

– Median household income: $48,671

— 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. McKean County

– Median household income: $48,647

— 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $47,603

— 22.9% below state median, 24.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

— #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Sullivan County

– Median household income: $47,407

— 23.2% below state median, 24.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Fayette County

– Median household income: $47,364

— 23.3% below state median, 24.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

— #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Clarion County

– Median household income: $46,680

— 24.4% below state median, 25.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Cambria County

– Median household income: $46,659

— 24.4% below state median, 25.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Philadelphia County

– Median household income: $45,927

— 25.6% below state median, 26.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

— #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Potter County

– Median household income: $45,419

— 26.4% below state median, 27.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

— #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Cameron County

– Median household income: $41,165

— 33.3% below state median, 34.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

— #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Forest County

– Median household income: $39,717

— 35.7% below state median, 36.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 7.8%

— #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide