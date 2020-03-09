Logging truck hit Amish buggy carrying family; 2 killed

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a logging truck struck a horse-drawn Amish buggy in northwestern Pennsylvania over the weekend, killing two people and sending three others to hospitals.

Police in Venango County who were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Sunday said the eastbound truck struck the buggy in Irwin Township.

Police say a family of five was riding in the buggy, and a woman and a juvenile male were dead at the scene.

A man was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio and a juvenile female to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Another juvenile male was treated and released.

