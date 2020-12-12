Lock Haven community honors life of Anson Stover

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lock Haven community is honoring the life of Anson Stover, the nine-year-old boy killed last week in Lock Haven.





Anson Stover is the boy who police say was murdered by his aunt and caretaker, Jamie Jackson. The community came together together Friday night to honor his nine years of life with prayers, songs and unity.

“He was probably one of my best friends,” said Giuliana Hall, a close friend.

Fourth grader Giuliana Hall had just gotten Stover a Goosebumps book and was excited to read it with him during recess.

“I was going to give it to him when we went back to school, but we were on our Thanksgiving break so I never got to,” said Hall.

She wasn’t the only one Stover left an impact on at his school.

“Anson Stover the best little boy you will ever meet,” said MacKenzie McCain, Teacher.

MacKenzie McCain says the loss of one of her students has changed her life forever.

“I will second guess every step I take and every move I make from here on out. I will look at every student a million times different and overanalyze everything,” said McCain.

Making sure she never gets a phone call with news like this ever again. The news that compelled around 150 people to gather for this candlelight vigil on such a chilly night.

“Just to remember his memory and let everybody have a remembrance for Anson Stover and closure for the people who knew him personally,” said Michelle Anderson, vigil organizer.

She says she wanted to give her community the opportunity to honor the little boy they lost.

From the people I spoke with here tonight, they say Anson Stover will be greatly missed.

Many people donated gifts at the vigil for Stover’s siblings. Donations can be dropped off at Momoyo Otsu Boutique on Main Street in Lock Haven. All donations will be taken to the family on December 21.