MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tackling the addiction crisis was the topic of a roundtable discussion in Lewistown Tuesday.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith joined the Tri-County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission which represents Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata Counties.

Officials say the pandemic impacted the need for prevention services in schools, especially in rural areas. The information gathered during the discussion will reportedly be used to help better serve those in need.

“I think access to services we have barriers such as transportation issues we have to overcome. It’s not unusual to travel 45 minutes to an hour to get services. That’s number one. I think resources. We’ve had sufficient funding, it’s just putting programs in place,” Tri-County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission Executive Director Michael Hannon said.

Hannon also said Telehealth was critical during the pandemic and can help overcome transportation issues.