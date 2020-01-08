Local farms urged to consider applying for AG grant program

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Election_Candidate_Frank_Burns_1539018687616.jpg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria is urging local farmers and those involved in the agriculture industry to apply for a new farm vitality planning program.

This comes as farmers from across the state gather this week in Harrisburg for the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

This program, created by the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which was enacted last year, helps recipients create or obtain plans for business and management strategies, the transition of ownership and operation, diversification, farm expansion, and maintaining the long term viability of farms.

“Farming and agriculture are critical to our region’s economy, and it is important that we work with farmers and those in the industry to ensure they have the tools they need to plan and manage their businesses. I encourage farmers in our area to apply for this opportunity, and to reach out to my office if they need assistance.”

Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria.

The deadline to apply is April 3.

For more information, or to apply, you can visit the state agriculture website by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss