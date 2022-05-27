HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is urging local schools to consider applying for funding aimed at preventing school violence.

“While going door to door to talk with residents in our community, many families voiced concerns about public safety after a string of recent, high-profile crimes,” Burns said in a press release. “Crime and violence are very real concerns and, given the recent school shooting in Texas and several violent events locally in schools, this funding could not be more timely. I urge area school districts to apply.”

Burns has consistently tacked school violence and crime in general as a state representative, he said. He has been a strong supporter of law enforcement, and it’s reported he recently asked local officials to conder using federal COVID-19 funding to hire additional police officers to address safety concerns in the community.

Additionally, Burns wrote legislation establishing an “anti-bullying Bill of Rights” for Pennsylvania students.

“He has continuously fought for funding so that schools could hire resource officers and has always advocated for victims,” his office wrote in the press release.

The STOP School Violence Program funding, administered by the federal Department of Justice, can be used for staff training, technology investments, or to hire support personnel such as school psychologists, social workers or intervention specialists.

More information about the program and instructions on how to apply are available online here.