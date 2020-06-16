Local counties see funding, support for affordable housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced more than $10 million in funding through the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing projects across the commonwealth.

The HOME program provides federal funding to assist municipalities and local governments in expanding and preserving a supply of affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

HOME funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.

“Being able to provide affordable, safe, and livable spaces for lower-income Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth remains a high priority for my administration. Especially as Pennsylvanians continue to feel the financial impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, ensuring that there are good housing options for those who need it is critical,” Gov. Wolf said. “HOME funding helps individuals acquire and preserve reliable and safe housing and ensures that opportunity is available to any eligible Pennsylvania homeowner or renter.”

The funding will be distributed to projects in the following 17 counties:

Cameron County

Cameron County was approved for $500,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 existing owner-occupied homes. The county plans to rehabilitate homes owned by HUD income-eligible elderly and disabled residents.

Centre County

State College Borough was approved for $280,000 to acquire, renovate, and sell a single property to one low-income household, administered by the borough.

Clearfield County

Clearfield County was approved for $257,580 to rehabilitate three existing owner-occupied homes.

Columbia County

Columbia County was approved for $1,926,679 to rehabilitate and convert a church in Bloomsburg into nine units of affordable rental housing for individuals or families at or below 50 percent of the median family income.

Franklin County

Franklin County was approved for $515,506 in funding to acquire, demolish, construct, and sell two three-bedroom homes to first-time homebuyers in the Borough of Waynesboro. The units will be marketed and sold to first-time low-income homebuyers.

Indiana County

Indiana County was approved for $300,000 to rehabilitate five existing owner-occupied homes.

Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County was approved for $750,000 to rehabilitate an occupied six-unit low-moderate income apartment building. The funding will support exterior building rehabilitation, which includes noise reduction, siding, gutters, and the rehabilitation scope will consist of converting a one-bedroom unit into a two-bedroom unit and supports site work, which involves resurfacing the parking lot, parking lot painting, and landscaping.

Lawrence County

Lawrence County was approved for $750,000 to rehabilitate 18 existing owner-occupied homes.

Shenango Township was approved for $500,000 funds for rehabilitation of 12 existing owner-occupied homes to be administered by Lawrence County Community Service (LCCS).

Lebanon County

The City of Lebanon was approved for $250,000 to rehabilitate six owner-occupied homes. The funding will support community efforts to improve the city, which has a high incidence of renter-occupied properties and single-family units which have undergone conversion into multi-family buildings.

Lehigh County

The City of Allentown was approved for $500,000 to construct four new properties for sale, to be administered by City of Allentown’s Community and Economic Development Department, and the developer will be Housing Association and Development Corporation (HADC). The property sites are located in a neighborhood with a poverty rate of 40 percent.

Lycoming County

South Williamsport Borough was approved for $500,000 for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes to be administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments.

Montour County

Montour County was approved for $500,000 for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes to be administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments.

Northumberland County

The City of Sunbury was approved for $500,000 to rehabilitate nine owner-occupied homes to be administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments.

Milton Borough was approved for $500,000 for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes to be administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments.

Schuylkill County

St. Clair Borough was approved for $500,000 to rehabilitate 14 owner-occupied homes to be administered by the borough secretary and Mullin & Lonergan Associates, Inc. The program will be available to all low-income borough residents but will target low-income elderly residents.

Union County

Union County was approved for $500,000 to rehabilitate 15 owner-occupied homes to be administered by the Union County Housing Authority.

York County

The City of York was approved for $500,000 to construct six new townhomes for low-income, first-time homebuyers. York Habitat for Humanity is pairing this construction project with its Critical Home Repair and Aging in Place programs to provide services to neighbors.