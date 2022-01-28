President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh discussing infrastructure

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAJ) — President Joe Biden, joined by Gov. Tom Wolf were live in Pittsburgh Friday, Jan. 28 afternoon to discuss infrastructure as Pa. is set to receive $18 billion.

The $18 billion dollars is a part of President Biden’s $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill signed in November.

While the package focus on everything from roads and bridges to greater internet access. The bill is set to modernize the country’s infrastructure, Pennsylvania currently ranks 44th in overall infrastructure, $18 billion in funds looks to improve upon that.

The legislation, which was a bipartisan agreement signed on Nov. 15, 2021, is the largest investment made by the country in infrastructure in decades.

During Biden’s press conference in Pittsburgh, he spoke about the $7.5 billion being invested into election car charging stations. As part of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better act, Biden hopes to accomplish even more for green energy into his second year in office.