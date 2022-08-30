EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre hosted President Biden Tuesday where he delivered a speech at Wilkes University’s Marts Center.

You can watch President Biden’s full speech at the university in the video block above.

Watch the full speech from Democratic officials Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Congressman Matt Cartwright, and Senator Bob Casey before President Biden arrived at the podium.

President Biden arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday under ominous skies as rain fell on the tarmac.



President Biden arriving at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

This is a rescheduled visit. President Biden’s initial visit in July was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

From the airport, the president’s motorcade traveled down Interstate 81 and along North River Street in Wilkes-Barre heading toward Wilkes University.



President Biden’s motorcade driving on N River Street

President Biden talked about community safety and crime-related issues, hot topics in communities across the nation and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.



President Biden speaking at Wilkes University’s Marts Center

President Biden discussed his “Safer America Plan” which funds the police, invests in crime prevention, and takes additional steps on keeping dangerous guns out of the wrong hands.