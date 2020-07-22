Liquor Control Enforcement issues first violation during COVID-19 compliance checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,876 licensed liquor establishments from Monday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 21 to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

The officers issued one notice of violation in Allentown and 47 warnings throughout the region for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements. Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement | July 20-21, 2020

ENFORCEMENT

OFFICE ​TOTAL LICENSEE CHECKS WARNINGS RELATED

TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS NOTICES OF VIOLATION RELATED TO COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS 1-Philadelphia ​529 2 0 2-Wilkes-Barre 255 4 0 3-Harrisburg ​42 13 0 4-Pittsburgh ​601 13 0 5-Altoona ​51 3 0 6-Williamsport ​37 7 0 7-Punxsutawney ​60 1 0 8-Erie ​97 3 0 9-Allentown ​204 1 1 TOTALS ​1,876 47 1

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.

More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.