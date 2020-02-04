Life term appeal by man who says he was a minor is rejected

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A judge has denied the appeal of a man convicted of a 1992 murder in northeastern Pennsylvania who challenged his life sentence on the grounds that he believes he was a minor at the time of the crime because the age of children is calculated differently in his birth country.

A Luzerne County judge said Todd Hyung-Rae Tarselli wasn’t able to prove he was under 18 at the time of the homicide and arguing otherwise would require “speculation, guess or conjecture.”

Tarselli is serving life in the killing of 17-year-old Mark Bunchalk during a Hazleton fast-food restaurant robbery.