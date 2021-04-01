Lewistown brothers’ copper ball turns into donation for Cancer Center

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two brothers from Lewistown, whose dream for a world record fell short, turned into a donation to a Pennsylvania hospital.

Cecil and Marvin Johnson wanted to break the world record for largest copper wire ball back in 2012. The ball was made of copper wire stripped from old appliances and car parts to see how big they could make it.

In 2013, Cecil was diagnosed with lung cancer, and worked on the ball until May of 2013, before he passed away November of 2013.

Over the next six years, Marvin worked on the ball until he was diagnosed with esophagus cancer in January of 2019. He last worked on the ball in October 2019, before passing away in December of that year.

Marvin’s wife Naomi, and their son Chad, cashed in the copper ball earlier this year and donated $800 to the Geisinger Lewistown Radiation Department.

“My son and I decided it was more than fair to do that, to help other people, that has been diagnosed with cancer, maybe people who don’t have the money for their treatments, for protein drinks or something like that,” said Naomi Johnson, Lewistown Resident and Marvin’s wife.

“They helped my husband and my brother in law both so much in going through their cancer treatments there.”

Naomi tells us the copper ball weighed in at 279 pounds before they cashed it in.