Lengthy standoff at Pittsburgh home leaves man, woman dead

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) Authorities say a standoff at a Pittsburgh duplex ended with a man and a woman dead.

Police responded to the home early Monday after receiving a report of a man barricaded inside the residence with a possible hostage.

SWAT teams were called to the home and officers were soon able to get inside the residence, where they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The officers retreated and shot several rounds of tear gas into the house when the barricaded man refused directives to leave the residence.

Officers eventually found the man dead.

Authorities haven’t said what may have sparked the standoff.