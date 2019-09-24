Legislation would stop tax-funded gender reassignment for inmates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz issued a statement on her Inmate Sex Change Prevention Act.

The act would prohibit the Department of Corrections from using taxpayer money for an inmate’s gender-confirmation surgery and/or the use of hormone therapy.

Borowicz says that no less than $60,000 tax dollars go to fund sex-change procedures for any inmate diagnosed with ‘gender dysphoria’ each year.