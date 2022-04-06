HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill produced by Newtown Middle School students has passed committee in the State Senate.

Senate Bill 1122 aims to identify Hershey’s Kisses as the official State Candy of Pennsylvania. The bill was originally drafted by a group of students from Newtown Middle School, who have now formed the Hershey Kiss Committee.

On Wednesday, the bill passed out of the Senate State Government Committee. The bill now awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

The bill was conceived by a group of students in 2021. They have since met with Hershey executives and lobbied legislators.

Hershey’s Kisses were first manufactured in 1907.