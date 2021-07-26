Lawyer: Candidate for governor only hit disabled motorcycle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Charlie Gerow, a Republican candidate for governor, does not appear to have hit a motorcyclist who was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last week, his lawyer said Monday, and it appears the motorcycle was lying in the road when Gerow hit it, impaling it on his car.

In addition, Gerow was not driving impaired, his lawyer said, and an attendee at the political fundraiser Gerow had been attending in suburban Philadelphia last Wednesday evening said she did not see him drinking and that he seemed sober when he left.

Gerow, 66, has said through a spokesperson that he is cooperating with the state police investigation into the accident, which shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for seven hours and left motorcyclist Logan Carl Abbott dead.

Gerow apparently drove for several miles with the motorcycle stuck to the front of his car before pulling over, according to a witness.

Gerow also has said he didn’t cause the accident. His lawyer, Joseph P. Green Jr., said in a statement Monday that “preliminary information” suggests the motorcyclist was involved in a collision with another vehicle first and that Gerow hit a disabled motorcycle lying in the road.

At the fundraiser at a private residence in Ambler, Montgomery County’s Republican Party chair, Liz Preate Havey, said Gerow seemed “stone sober” when he left and that nobody she talked to at the event had seen him drinking there.