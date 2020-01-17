Lawyer accused of stabbing fiance, a fellow public defender

Police say a public defender in Allegheny County stabbed her fiance, a fellow public defender, after a night of drinking earlier this week.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said 31-year-old Elizabeth LaForgia was charged by police in Avalon with aggravated assault and other offense for allegedly stabbing George Saba with a 12-inch kitchen knife and kicking him in the crotch.

The county human resources department tells the paper their employment status is being reviewed.

LaForgia defense attorney Brent McCune says she was defending herself and that alcohol was involved. The paper says Saba declined comment.