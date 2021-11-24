Lawsuit filed by AG’s office against two involved in scams

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro speaks to a crowd during his campaign launch address for Pennsylvania governor, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office filed a complaint against Internet Hobbies, LLC and Hobby Models, LLC for allegedly scamming customers in violation of the Commonwealth’s Consumer Protection Law.

The lawsuit states that the companies owned by Dale and Diane Bruner still continued to receive money and orders despite being two years behind in fulfilling other orders.

Consumers would just be ignored or provided excuses if they reached out about an order. When trying to get money back, the defendants would refuse refunds or tell the customers that the refund was issued even though it actually wasn’t.

The lawsuit seeks a court order for the defendants to pay back restitution to the customers who were scammed, for the defendants to stop doing any business in Pennsylvania and to also pay civil penalties for each violation they committed against the Consumer Protection Law.

“Pennsylvanians need to be on alert for scammers this holiday season,” said AG Shapiro. “We’re suing Internet Hobbies for making a hobby out of scamming Pennsylvanians. We’re determined to get people their money back, and to stop this company from operating in our Commonwealth.”

Pa. residents should keep an eye out for other business aliases used by the defendants such as Hobby Wheels, Hobby Rails, Hobby Book Depot, Red Star Hobbies, Military Model Depot, Model Airplane Depot, Model Railroad Depot, Model Ship Depot, Gundam World Online, Model Kit Closeouts and Model Train Closeouts.

Any residents who believe that they have been affected by these companies should contact the Office of Attorney General.