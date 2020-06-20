Lawmakers urged to make police discipline records public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With some states taking a fresh look at strengthening measures to hold police officers accountable, lawmakers in Pennsylvania are being urged to join states that make police department records of discipline accessible to the public.

The NAACP and ACLU support making those records public.

Thus far, no such legislation is part of a reform package put forward by Democratic lawmakers, and a bill advancing in the House of Representatives would require some department-to-department disclosure of discipline records during the hiring process for a police officer.

But, it would leave those records out of the public’s reach in Pennsylvania, and the state’s largest police unions are against making those records public.