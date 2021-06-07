Lawmakers return for June with big agenda, sharp differences

by: Marc Levy of Associated Press

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session with a big June agenda and sharp differences.

They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up their work for an on-time budget. The state has some good fiscal news: a huge surplus.

Meanwhile, there’s also $7.3 billion of federal coronavirus aid. Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said the Republican-controlled Senate’s focus is wrapping up the budget, as well as funding for public and private education, broadband and transportation.

Election legislation is also a top priority, but deep partisan differences make its passage iffy. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wants a $1.3 billion boost to public school aid, about a 20% increase.

