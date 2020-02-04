Lawmakers disclose their $362 million in spending last year

Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his 2020-21 budget address in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf wants to create a major new program for college scholarships, require public schools to provide full-day kindergarten and pump $1 billion into cleaning up lead and asbestos in aging school buildings in his budget proposal rolled out. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa – (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget reserve for its own operations is continuing to rise, reaching $172 million for the year that ended last June.

The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission voted Tuesday to approve what’s an annual spending report for state lawmakers and their staff.

The report says the legislative branch spent $362 million over that year, up slightly from $355 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The largest type of expense, by far, is payroll and benefits, which cost slightly over $299 million.

Other spending categories include $4 million for transportation, $2.4 million for travel, and $2.5 million for postage. Lawmakers’ budgetary reserve peaked at $215 million in 2006.